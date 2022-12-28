Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 13.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth about $279,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDC opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

