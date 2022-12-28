Bailard Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital City Bank Group worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

