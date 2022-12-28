Bailard Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

NYSE SAP opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

