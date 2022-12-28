Bailard Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

NYSE:ROK opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $350.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

