Bailard Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.