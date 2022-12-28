Bailard Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $201.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

