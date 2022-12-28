Bailard Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

