Bailard Inc. Has $400,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

