Bailard Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

