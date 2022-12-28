Bailard Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

