Bailard Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 92,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 354,184 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

VIRT opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

