Bailard Inc. Has $486,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

