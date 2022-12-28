Bailard Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CNX Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,900,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

