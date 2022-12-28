Bailard Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.