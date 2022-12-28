Bailard Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $150.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.96. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

