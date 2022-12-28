Bailard Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

