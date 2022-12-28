Bailard Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $978.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

