Bailard Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 338.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

