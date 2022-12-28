Bailard Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 414.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $934.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

