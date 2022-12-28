Bailard Inc. Has $557,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,971 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.