Bailard Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at $234,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $1,893,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Griffon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

