Bailard Inc. Has $579,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SM Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in SM Energy by 120.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 57,636 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of SM opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.