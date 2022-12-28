Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STNG opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

