Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Bancorp

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $668.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

