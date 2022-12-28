Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 132.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relx Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($32.71) to GBX 2,730 ($32.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.98) to GBX 2,785 ($33.61) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,000 ($24.14) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.95) to GBX 2,770 ($33.43) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

