Bailard Inc. Invests $372,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Kroger by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 327,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 138,693 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kroger by 8.0% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KR. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

