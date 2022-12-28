Bailard Inc. Invests $482,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

