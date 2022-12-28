Bailard Inc. Invests $482,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

