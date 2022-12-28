Bailard Inc. Invests $564,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 618,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 387,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 137.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 365,639 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

