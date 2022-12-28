Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 1.5 %

AA opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.