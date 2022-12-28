Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

