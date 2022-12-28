Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

