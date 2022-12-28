Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

