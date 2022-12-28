Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

