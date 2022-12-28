Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in James River Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $794.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

