Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $794.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.36.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.58%.

In other James River Group news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

