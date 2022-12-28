Bailard Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

