Bailard Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.