Bailard Inc. Purchases 562 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $350.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.29.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

