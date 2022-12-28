Bailard Inc. Purchases 6,737 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

