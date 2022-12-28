Bailard Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital City Bank Group worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCBG opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $558.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.