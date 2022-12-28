Bailard Inc. Purchases 7,300 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

