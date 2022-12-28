Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.