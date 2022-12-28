Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kroger by 476.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

