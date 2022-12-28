Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after buying an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after buying an additional 195,971 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,482,000 after buying an additional 1,136,811 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:REZI opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

