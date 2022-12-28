Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.