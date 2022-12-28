Bailard Inc. Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in F.N.B. by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F.N.B.



F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

