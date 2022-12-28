Bailard Inc. Raises Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,312 shares of company stock worth $108,231. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

THFF opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $554.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.59.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

