Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after buying an additional 1,448,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after buying an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

