Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $57.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

